More opportunities for students with better internet connection

Students at Wailevu East District School can expect better teaching and learning with the school now accessible to faster internet connectivity.

Head Teacher Ruci Vakadranu says the connectivity given by the newly installed satellite internet connection will provide for quality learning from the teachers.

Vakadranu says over the years the school has been affected by poor internet connectivity causing minimal internet accessibility.

She says having the internet opens up a new world of opportunities for the school.

“We are able to receive and send data and required information in time to the Ministry of Education and to our Education Office in Savusavu, Daily updating of FEMMIS and attending to online meetings and consultations. Furthermore, the teachers are able to do research on teaching and learning topics and concepts and thus have readily boosted their knowledge and teaching delivery.”

The Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum commissioned the connection at the school yesterday.

And, like all schools now connected to the internet under the Northern Connectivity Project, Wailevu East District School also receive new ICT equipment along with a Walesi Set and TV.