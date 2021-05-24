More Counsellors are needed in schools

Education Minister, Premila Kumar has confirmed there is a shortage of counsellors in schools across the country.

However, the Ministry is working closely with relevant stakeholders and is providing scholarships for students to undertake Counselling programs, in an effort to address the need.

Kumar believes there is a need for more teachers to undergo counselling training as the service was greatly needed when school resumed after the lockdown period.

“But we have trained all our child protection officers in schools in counselling as well. And that was done by UNICEF. They helped us in providing the training. And then we have trained counsellors who look after a cluster of schools. They are able to visit any school as and when the need arises.”

The Fiji Program Support Facility works closely with the Education Ministry to train teachers on counselling.

Technical Advisor, Nazia Raza says they stand ready to offer the service once approved by the Ministry.

“So over the course of two years, 35 counsellors were trained to provide counselling in schools. So we have the 35 that are based across schools in Central, Northern, and Western Divisions.”

During her recent visit to Ovalau, the Ministry also reminded the students to take up the Counseling program as they can easily absorb into the workforce after graduating.