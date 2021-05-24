More classes to go digital

The Ministry of Education is keen to start teaching more subjects on e-learning platforms.

A new director of e-learning has been hired and will conduct a survey on digital learning possibilities.

Minister Premila Kumar says students are becoming tech-savvy and it is time to start moving away from blackboards.

The Ministry is looking at facilitating as many classes into e-learning as possible since equipment and internet connectivity are far-reaching now.

“You just need a USB, a stick and you can upload the information you want and you can play it on the screen so that the kids can see when you are teaching something and that concept they can understand better rather than trying to teach things from the blackboard.”

Kumar also says the Ministry will also be able to address its issue of human resource shortages if e-learning becomes more accessible.

“That will address our teacher shortage as well in some of the subjects. So this is the way I would say that electronic or internet has become the major disruptor to our education system. The traditional system of teaching need to move away.”

The Minister says there will be people against the change, but it is vital and during the pandemic, it was found that many students adapted easily to the online platform.