More children now have access to education: PM

More children now have access to education than ever before says, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking at the opening of the new school library at Kia District School yesterday, Bainimarama says this is the result of the changes government has undertaken in the education system.

These changes, he says include the exemption of school fees in all schools, the provision of free textbooks as well as scholarships to students to enter tertiary level education.

The Prime Minister also proudly told the people of Kia, there are now also more girls in the education systems than before.

Bainimarama says nothing makes him more proud than watching the transformation of Fiji’s education system.