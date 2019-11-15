MOE supports strengthening laws on child protection

The Ministry of Education has put forward its reasons for stronger protection laws for children in a submission.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense is currently deliberating Fiji’s adoption of an optional protocol to the Convention of the Rights of the Child, which is on the involvement of children in armed conflict.

Head of National Education Service Delivery, Timoci Bure highlighted to the committee some of the trauma that was suffered by teachers at all school levels during the political crisis in Fiji in 1987, 2000 and 2006.

“Experienced and qualified teachers have also migrated due to the unstable political climate of Fiji. They get affected personally, some lost homesteads, for example, teachers in the main cane farming belt of Fiji and also main agricultural sector in Fiji. Spouses lost work and livelihoods are changed.”

Bure also highlighted that during these upheavals, the trauma faced by school children was immense and teachers and ministry staff lacked the necessary skills and knowledge to deal with it.

In addition, Bure told the committee that they found during these crisis times that students lost interest in school and in some cases, dropped out altogether.

He added, an increased level of violence among students was also noted, as it became something popular and an in-thing for some students.

Meanwhile, Fiji signed the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1993, the optional protocol to the CRC on the involvement of children in armed conflict was adopted as an international instrument in 2000.