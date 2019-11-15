Ministry won’t tolerate teachers inciting students

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar has stated they will not tolerate any teachers who will incite students to breach regulations.

This after the Ministry is investigating a protest that was staged by students of the Ratu Kadavulevu School in Tailevu last week, where it is alleged that some teachers may have influenced the students.

Akbar says the Ministry will not condone such actions.

Akbar says students as well as teachers must follow the right procedures to raise their grievances.

“Any allegation against a head a head of school or teachers of a school must follow proper channel.”

16 students who were involved in the protest have been suspended indefinitely from RKS.

Principal Arvind Prasad has also been granted the request to relocate to another school.

Akbar says this will not stop them from pursuing further investigation.