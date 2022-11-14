Ministry wants more women graduates in the workforce

Permanent Secretary for Education, Dr Anjeela Jokhan [Source: TSLS]

The Ministry of Education has praised graduates of the Tertiary Scholarship Loan Services who now lead the local workforce.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Dr Anjeela Jokhan says it’s encouraging to see more women graduate from higher education institutions through the TSLS and Toppers programs.

She says they want to see more women in leadership positions.

“The ministry itself is trying to see how it can encourage more of its aspiring teachers, female teachers to take up leadership roles. So in the next 12 to 18 months, we will be starting next year. We’ll be doing quite significant work around that.”

She says the Ministry is also aware of gender disparities in leadership positions.