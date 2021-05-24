Home

Education

Ministry to continue its dialogue with stakeholders

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 6, 2022 12:31 pm

The decision to reopen schools takes into account numerous factors, including potential health risks as well as the negative impacts of school closures on students.

Education Minister Premila Kumar is urging Fijians to apply a factual and practical approach to COVID-19.

Kumar says the government recognizes the importance of education and is committed to supporting the continuity of classroom learning.

“The risk of children being out of school continues to be greater than the risk of them being in school. Children are missing out on social and mental development. A specific group of school staff have been trained and tasked with monitoring students and teachers who may display symptoms of COVID-19.”

Kumar has assured that the Ministry will continue its regular dialogue with stakeholders to support schools and keep students and teachers safe.

In collaboration with the Health Ministry, World Health Organization and UNICEF, the Ministry has also revised the school reopening guidelines, which were sent to schools last week to guide and support schools on how to create and maintain a safe school environment.

