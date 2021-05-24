Home

Education

Ministry to assist struggling students

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 3, 2022 5:10 am
[Source: Premila Kumar/Twitter]

Teachers have been working to identify students who are in need of assistance.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says the COVID-19-related school closures have impacted students’ learning and behavior.

“We know for the first time that schools have been closed for almost nine months and it is expected that the school closure will have a huge impact on students not only on their learning but also on their behavior. The only way we can deal with such situations is through our teachers and parents. “

Kumar says the ministry has also involved counsellors to work with students and this is one of the forms of support that the ministry offers.

