Ministry signs agreement for QVS dormitories

The Education Ministry has signed an agreement with Concrete Solutions Limited for the construction of two dormitories at Queen Victoria School in Tailevu.

The two new dormitories which will house 100 beds each and have a projected amount of approximately $4m have been funded by the Indonesian Government.

In February 2016, Tropical Cyclone Winston damaged 356 schools of which 206 were severely damaged, including QVS.

The school currently provides boarding accommodation to 808 students and has a school roll of 899.

The school has 12 dormitories, however, after TC Winston around 80 students were moved to occupy a section of the dining hall, which has been converted into a temporary boarding facility.

The two new dormitories will facilitate the current students which will allow greater space within existing units.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar while thanking the Indonesia government for their support said the new dormitory will cover the housing needs of our students.

The school will open for Years 12 and 13 students on Tuesday 30th June 2020.