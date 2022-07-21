TVET courses under review

Premila Kumar [Source: Twitter]

The Education Ministry is reviewing the TVET curriculum to suit market demand.

Minister Premila Kumar says the ministry has noted that some curriculum taught is outdated.

She says the current curriculum is failing in a number of areas especially in meeting the labor market demand.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s very static same old, same old, same old which is fashion designing, that’s one course, mechanic and there are very limited courses.”

Meanwhile, the Education Minister highlights that the Fiji Higher Education Commission is advised to carry out sector analysis.

“They need to look at different types of businesses and say how many baristas they need, coffee makers, how many chefs do they need, how many mechanics do they need, how many plumbers do they need, how many electricians do they need or machinist do we need.”

Kumar adds this will assist in identifying and training students to fill in the gap and ensure after graduating, students are work ready.