Education

Ministry respects parents’ decision

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 21, 2022 9:30 am
The Minister for Education, Premila Kumar, during her visit to schools in Tavua [Source: Fijian Government]

Parents will be able to make a choice whether to send their children to school or not when it reopens.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Education, Premila Kumar, during her visit to schools in Tavua.

Kumar says they understand and respect the decision of parents who do not want to send their children to school.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds keeping children out of school increases the likelihood of them not returning to school.

Therefore, reopening schools is of fundamental importance.

The Minister says it’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure schools reopen for classes.

She adds if a child is kept out of school for a long period of time, they lose a lot of learning opportunities.

