Ministry respects parents’ decision

Parents will be able to make a choice whether to send their children to school or not when it reopens.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Education, Premila Kumar, during her visit to schools in Tavua.

Kumar says they understand and respect the decision of parents who do not want to send their children to school.

She adds keeping children out of school increases the likelihood of them not returning to school.

Therefore, reopening schools is of fundamental importance.

The Minister says it’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure schools reopen for classes.

She adds if a child is kept out of school for a long period of time, they lose a lot of learning opportunities.