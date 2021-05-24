Ministry records good student attendance

Years Eight to 13 student attendance has been positive since classes resumed this week.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says attendance has been good despite criticisms from the public.

Speaking to students of Nadogo Central College in Macuata this morning, Kumar highlighted that parents need to be thanked for this.

As of yesterday, Year 12 had 79 percent attendance, while attendance for Year 13 was 76 percent.

Kumar says the only class where attendance needs to pick up is Year 10, where on average the attendance is between 60 and 62 percent.

She adds there are a lot more Years 8 to 13 students in schools than what was anticipated.

The Minister says she has been inundated with calls from parents inquiring about the start dates for Years One to Seven.

Kumar says an announcement on this will be made soon.