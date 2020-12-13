Home

Education

Ministry receives positive response from students

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 22, 2020 12:30 pm
Lekutu Secondary School is one of the most affected by TC Yasa.

The Ministry of Education has received positive responses from students keen to sit for the remaining external examination papers.

Lekutu Secondary School is one of the most affected by TC Yasa and five out of seven students were able to sit for their physics paper this morning.

The Ministry says students are given the option whether they wish to sit for the exam or gain a compassionate mark.

Students are not forced to sit for the exams and are allowed to decide depending on their personal situation.

The Ministry confirms it will continue to make decisions that will benefit all Fijians.

