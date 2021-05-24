Ministry negotiates with universities

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar, says they are liaising with the tertiary institutions to delay their opening next year.

Universities in Fiji normally resume classes in February and due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, students, particularly Year 12 and 13 have not been able to sit for their external examinations.

Kumar says these students will sit for their examination in January next year in order to enroll in tertiary institutions.

“Exams will be held. There will be ample time for the marking, and we are talking to the universities if they can delay the opening. We had a discussion with the FNU, and they have agreed that they will open the university in March, and the same will go to other universities as well if they want students to enroll.”

Kumar clarified there will be no external examinations for Years Eight and 10, however, they will be internally assessed.

She says all students will be progressing to the next class next year.