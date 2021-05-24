Home

Education

Ministry manages 17 schools’ grants

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 2, 2022 12:40 pm
Education Permanent Secretary, Dr.Angela Jokhan.

The Ministry of Education is currently managing grants for 17 schools as they do not comply with the requirements in place.

Education Permanent Secretary, Dr.Angela Jokhan says they have given the first half of the school grants and will be releasing the second half of the grants in the next few weeks.

Dr Jokhan says the grants given to the schools weren’t properly managed nor was it properly accounted for.

Article continues after advertisement

“So the money is kept here for them and administered by us, it doesn’t mean that the school doesn’t get the money.”

The Ministry says it will only give educational grants to schools that are compliant.

 

