Ministry leans towards digitally driven education

With the expected reopening of schools, Education Minister, Premila Kumar says there is a need for quality teachers with a focus on digitally driven education.

The Minister emphasized this during a meeting with New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Jonathan Curr to deliberate on the direction of Fiji’s education in relation to the current scenario.

Kumar says improvements have been planned for the current education system.

These include improved curricula and inclusion of civic and moral education to equip the children with the essential life skills in the development of an informed, effective, and responsible citizenry.

For the younger ones, Kumar says, work has been mobilised for a proper and structured Early Childhood Education curriculum to strengthen the foundation of children’s education.

She says the plans are to align it to the NZ curriculum and Curr assured his full support for the intended improvements.

While the Ministry is having regular consultations with the Ministry of Health on the reopening of schools, there are indications that more emphasis will be given to e-learning platforms.

Kumar says the actual date of opening will depend on when we have reached the expected target of 80% vaccination rate and also on when classrooms are ready in accordance to the COVID Safe Protocol.

She adds they will imminently await due clearance from the Ministry of Health for a go ahead with at least Years 12 and 13.