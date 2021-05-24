Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Yasawa villagers receive health services|Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|34 new infections with one death recorded|AG visits new PCR Lab|Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|240 bookings for failure to wear mask|REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|
Full Coverage

Education

Ministry leans towards digitally driven education

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 6, 2021 12:37 pm
New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Jonathan Curr and Education Minister, Premila Kumar.

With the expected reopening of schools, Education Minister, Premila Kumar says there is a need for quality teachers with a focus on digitally driven education.

The Minister emphasized this during a meeting with New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Jonathan Curr to deliberate on the direction of Fiji’s education in relation to the current scenario.

Kumar says improvements have been planned for the current education system.

Article continues after advertisement

These include improved curricula and inclusion of civic and moral education to equip the children with the essential life skills in the development of an informed, effective, and responsible citizenry.

For the younger ones, Kumar says, work has been mobilised for a proper and structured Early Childhood Education curriculum to strengthen the foundation of children’s education.

She says the plans are to align it to the NZ curriculum and Curr assured his full support for the intended improvements.

While the Ministry is having regular consultations with the Ministry of Health on the reopening of schools, there are indications that more emphasis will be given to e-learning platforms.

Kumar says the actual date of opening will depend on when we have reached the expected target of 80% vaccination rate and also on when classrooms are ready in accordance to the COVID Safe Protocol.

She adds they will imminently await due clearance from the Ministry of Health for a go ahead with at least Years 12 and 13.

 

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.