Ministry is not in a mess: Rosy Akbar

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
January 16, 2020 4:40 pm
Heads of Schools in the Central Division had consultations with the Education Ministry today.

Minister Rosy Akbar told headteachers and principals to lift standards in 2020 and foster better relations with the Head Office.

Akbar and her team have been meeting heads of schools all over Fiji – today’s message was to refute claims of disarray at the Ministry.

“I’ve heard comments that Ministry of Education is a mess. Let me tell you the ministry is not in a mess. There are administrative issues which we must acknowledge and we must also acknowledge these can be solved if we work together.”

She also explained the decision to put headteachers and principals back into classrooms is her initiative so that school heads don’t lose touch.

In 2020, there are 275, 230 students from ECE through to tertiary institutions.

 

