Ministry highlights demand for ECE teachers

The Ministry of Education is currently recruiting teachers for Early Childhood Education, Special and Inclusive Education, Primary and Secondary schools.

Minister Premila Kumar says the advertisement is open and qualified teachers with valid teacher registration certificates can apply.

Kumar says while numerous applications are being received from qualified Secondary School teachers, the number of applications received from qualified Primary and Early Childhood Education teacher’s remains low.

“Those students who want to join the teaching fraternity are aware that we do have an abundance of teachers but there are certain areas where we have a teacher shortage. I would say special education is one such area where we need specialized teachers. We also need specialized teachers in ECE.”

Kumar is encouraging students who will be progressing for tertiary studies to consider taking up studies in Special and Inclusive Education,

ECE and Primary Education, as there is a gap for qualified teachers in these areas.