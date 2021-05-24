Ministry establishes ECE Technical Working Group

Ministry of Education has set up a special Early Childhood Education Technical Working Group to advance and transform ECE in Fiji.

This will also provide technical support to the development and implementation of the ECE programme including integrating ECE within the education sector planning processes.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor Anjeela Jokhan, says the aim of the group is to provide a platform where stakeholders can share information.

Article continues after advertisement

Jokhan says they will also be able to discuss issues to create an enabling environment for the ECE subsector that includes strong national policies, dedicated budgets, ministerial leadership, and public demand for quality early education programmes.

The group members had their first meeting last week to align the vision across key stakeholders in ECE to initiate the in-depth review.

PS Education thanked UNICEF for coming on board and supporting the Ministry to lead the ECE agenda.

The Ministry is determined to strengthen pre-primary education for the five-year-olds before they enter Year One for primary education.

ECE TWG has members from ECE teacher associations, teacher training associations, local ECE experts, Fiji Head Teachers Association and Special & Inclusive Education sector, and other development partners.