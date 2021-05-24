Ministry considers reducing internal exams for secondary school 

The Ministry of Education will be reducing the number of exams for secondary school students.

Education Minister Premila Kumar highlighted this while speaking to parents and teachers at the Namaka Public School.

The Minister says they want to move away from having exams in all school terms and they are considering only having mid-year and annual examinations.

“When students come in in the first term, it’s a very short period barely 12 weeks or 13 weeks and within this short period there is no point in testing their knowledge.”

Kumar says teachers can continue with their short tests on the subject they teach, however, this is only to track students’ academic progress.

Reducing exams is expected to kick in from when the new school year for 2022 begins in April.

The Minister says Civic and Moral Education will be taught throughout the secondary school level and it will now be called “life skill” for Years 12 and 13.