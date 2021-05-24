Ministry concerned with school brawls

The Ministry of Education is concerned with the involvement of children in brawls.

While highlighting a recent incident at the Suva Bus Station, Education Minister Premila Kumar says this indicates a breakdown and has urged parents and teachers to inculcate good values in children.

Kumar says children need to behave well in and out of school premises.

“We cannot afford to have our children fighting in public places. It is not looking good. It is sending the wrong message and we need to ensure that our children behave in public places.”

She says since the incident happened outside of the school premises, they have left the matter in the hands of enforcement agencies to deal with.

Meanwhile, the new school year will begin from the 11th of April.

Years 12 and 13 examination results will be out on 17th March.