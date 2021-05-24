Home

Ministry aware of enrolment struggles

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 12, 2022 12:17 pm

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says she is aware of difficulties faced by some parents in enrolling their children for the new academic year.

Parents have raised concerns about the school zoning system, as they are unable to send their children to preferred schools.

Kumar says they are assisting these parents to ensure the 2022 school year begins smoothly in April.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes, we have been receiving complaints from the parents who have made a request to us that they can’t find schools for their children and we are facilitating that.”

Kumar says her people are on the ground to provide help where needed.

“We have divisional and district officers all over Fiji and they are connected to schools because that is their job, they are the conduit between the schools and the Ministry so when we receive a request, we forward it to the divisional head or the district officer and they liaise with the school and they are able to find a space for the children.”

The Minister for Education is calling on parents to contact her or the Permanent Secretary directly if they are facing any difficulty.

Students will only go on a one-week break as Term One of the 2022 Academic year will begin on April 11th.

