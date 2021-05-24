Minister wishes students well for FSFE

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says the 8, 928 Year 13 students who will sit for their Fiji Seventh Form Examination today, just need to do their best.

Kumar says she knows it will be an extremely difficult task for these students, but they just need to stay focused and get the exam out of the way.

She highlights the FSFE is important for a number of reasons.

Article continues after advertisement

“First one would be that we need the classrooms to be empty so that we can allow progression of students from other classes to move on. And secondly, scholarship processing is equally important. Universities need to start. They also waiting for the students. So the exam results are important for the universities to make their decision.”

Kumar assures all the 169 exam venues have been prepared accordingly and are COVID-safe compliant.

She says the Ministry’s exam section is also ready.

“They’ve been working around the clock from last couple of weeks, trying to get their examination papers out and coaching the teachers in school how it should be done, and they’ve also recruited the markers and so forth.”

Kumar says this is a stressful time for students and they need encouragement from parents, teachers and guardians to manage the exam pressure.

Kumar has wished students well in their examinations.

The results for Year 13 are expected to be released on March 17th.