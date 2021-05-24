Home

Education

Minister welcomes students back to classes

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 4:17 am

The Ministry of Education welcomes Years 8 to 13 students back to classes today.

Minister Premila Kumar says this is a very critical time for years 12 and 13 as they will be sitting for their exams.

Kumar says the different variants of the virus have brought with it various unprecedented challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite this, the Ministry has been closely following the frequent and timely advisories from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and relevant stakeholders including the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

She adds that the government’s well-strategized plan for vaccination and Fiji achieving around 93 percent full vaccination was the best option for addressing the challenges.

The Education Minister says prioritizing education after the substantial loss of hours of face-to-face learning is crucial now more than ever before. Stimulating the interest of students in the importance of learning and resuming face-to-face classes can no longer be put off.

The Minister visited a number of schools in the country over the past one month and was impressed to see the high level of preparedness by heads of schools, teachers and the school management.

Students in years 8 to 11 is reminded that this term is critical as they will need to complete their work before the start of the new academic year in April.

