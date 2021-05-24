Home

Full Coverage
Education

Minister reassures that schools are well prepared

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 31, 2022 4:30 am
Minister for Education Premila Kumar. [File Image]

The reopening of schools is based on multiple layers of protection in the schools, with adherence to COVID-19 safe conditions.

However, Minister for Education Premila Kumar has urged parents and community leaders to have stronger oversight on COVID-19 safe household and community-wide practices.

Kumar has reiterated that all schools that were used as evacuation centers over the past few weeks have been decontaminated and cleared by the Health Ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds as an additional layer of support and reassurance the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education staff carried out another round of decontamination in the schools.

The Minister says this will give further assurance to parents that schools are well prepared to receive children.

The Ministry reiterates that parents, guardians and the community need to unite to observe strict COVID-19 safe protocols.

Face-to-face classes for Early Childhood Education to Year 7 will resume from next week Monday.

