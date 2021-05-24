Minister noted lot more positivity in schools

Getting a hundred percent attendance in school is not an easy journey as many students are hesitant to return following the long closure.

However, Minister for Education Premila Kumar says efforts need to be made to convince parents and students that education is critical for a child’s development.

Kumar says currently the attendance is around 73 percent because of the choice given to parents regarding sending children to school.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that there are a number of factors that affect the return of school students.

“Factors that affect the return of students to school include the financial constraint. It includes household chores, unintended pregnancy, fear of a resurgence of the virus, simply loss of interest, and above all, the negative publicity regarding the reopening of school is definitely not helping the parents”.

The Minister has noted a lot more positivity while visiting schools.

She has reiterated that teachers have been trained to provide psychological support and ensure children interact with each other under COVID-safe measures.