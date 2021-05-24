Minister launches talanoa platform

The Ministry of Education is preparing for the reopening of schools while ensuring proper support systems are in place for children under the new normal.

Minister, Premila Kumar today launched the Teachers Talanoa platform to allow teachers to communicate with each other and monitor children’s performance and behaviour.

Kumar says through the platform, teachers will also be able to exchange ideas on how best they can assist students.

“They can also share some of the issues they are facing in the classroom with students’ behaviour. As we know after COVID-19 the children are coming back to school and some of them might be going through trauma and some difficulties they faced at home during this period.”

Kumar says they are working closely with the Health Ministry to finalize the protocols for the safe reopening of schools.

There are around 45,000 students eligible for the vaccine and so far more than 17,000 are vaccinated.