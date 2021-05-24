Minister launches FNU’s TVET Pasifika

The Education Minister has launched the Fiji National University’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training Pasifika programme in Labasa.

During the launch, Minister Premila Kumar stressed the critical role of the TVET sector in rebuilding the economy post-COVID-19.

As a result, Kumar says, the government has given this area of study a high priority by providing 5,000 places for students who wish to study through Tertiary Scholarship Loan Service.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds the Government is also providing $1m to re-skill individuals who have lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic.

The Minister says $100 per month will be provided to students for industry attachment.