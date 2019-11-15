Minister concerned with Mathematics results

Exam results for Mathematics continue to be a challenge for the Ministry of Education.

Minister Rosy Akbar says they had issues with the Maths results for last year’s exams and they are working to solve this.

Speaking in Labasa yesterday, Akbar says she met with Maths teachers in the Province of Cakaudrove to talk about the issue.

“That’s why we having this Maths with the teachers to see how do we encourage students to take up Maths. Nobody wants to take up Maths as a career. How do we make maths more interesting?”

FBC News understands that many secondary school students are withdrawing from Mathematics classes.

Akbar adds they want to uplift the performance of Maths students.