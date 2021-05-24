Minister clarifies removal of exams

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar has clarified reasons for the proposed removal of exams for Years 1-3.

Kumar says examination for children at such a young age can be mentally stressful and make children feel dejected.

“Imagine we talk about psychosocial support for our children because of COVID-19. But in a school system, at such a tender age we have examinations and we put them in groups. You are smart-you came first, you are not that smart- you are placed last. What kind of mental stress do these little kids go through? At that young age, they think they are not good enough.”

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar

Kumar says that the Ministry of Education is focused on nurturing the basics in younger students adding that all teaching and learning needs to be more child-centered.

The Education Minister says the scrapping of exams for Years 1-3 was a suggestion by the Head Teachers Association and it has been put forth to other teachers in various talanoa sessions and has been well received.