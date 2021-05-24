Mask wearing not mandatory for Year One and Year Two students

Mask wearing is not mandatory for Year One and Year Two students.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says the ministry has not received any complaints from teachers about mask-wearing affecting learning in classrooms.

“I’ve not heard it from students either but I have heard it from the ministry permanent secretary where the restrictions have been lifted for Year 1 and two students and also for teachers when they are teaching and also those students who have some form of disability.”

Kumar says teachers can also teach in classrooms without wearing a mask.

While these relaxations have been introduced for students and teachers, Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong had said that mask-wearing requirements will continue as there is still a lot that we do not know about the virus, especially as new variants continue to emerge.