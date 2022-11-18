Mapping exercise to identify emerging markets

FHEC Director, Doctor Rohit Kishore

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is conducting a mapping exercise with three tertiary institutions to gauge specific areas where manpower is needed and also design targeted courses.

FHEC Director, Doctor Rohit Kishore says they are working on a communique following consultation from one of their forums held a few months back.

Dr Kishore adds the communique is being put together following thorough consultations with all stakeholders.

“We are engaging with them, talking to them, assessing and reviewing, renewing their registration, and assessing their programs. We really want to see that programs are fit for purpose for the time being, relevant on time and going forward.”

The FHEC Director says collaboration is critical in developing strategic policies and programs.

“Another sector that we’re paying attention to is the TVET. We are working on it and we are looking at the national policy which was not there before and we’re coming up with it.”

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loan Service as a stakeholder is also working with tertiary institutions to address the needs of our workforce.

The scope of work involves thorough consultations with stakeholders, and public submissions to identify emerging areas in the labour market.