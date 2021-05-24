Making schools more hygienic

Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene facilities in schools help in preventing the spread of infectious diseases and outbreaks such as leptospirosis, influenza, and COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Dr Anjeela Jokhan, commissioned an ablution block worth $48,000 to St. Joseph the Worker Primary School.

This was an achievement for the school because it previously had difficulties meeting the WASH facility’s needs for the students.

She adds that poor sanitation and water facilities affect people globally, including in the South Pacific.

Dr Jokhan says in the Pacific, a third of the children do not have access to good sanitation.

She says last year, 19 schools were supported in the Central and Western Divisions, with 9 receiving newly built pan ablution blocks and handwashing stations.