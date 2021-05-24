Majority of schools in compliance: Kumar

Minister for Education visited four schools in Rakiraki yesterday to view the processes involved in reopening of schools.

Premila Kumar visited Nakauvadra High School, Rakiraki Methodist Primary School, Navatu Primary School, and Penang Sangam Primary School.

Kumar says during the visit, she found that most of the schools are in compliance with the COVID safety protocol.

She adds that teachers have been trained to take care of children if they fall ill, and they know what to do if they do get ill.

“Teachers are trained to handle any child who is not feeling well. They have been trained in handling COVID-related matters, and this training has been provided to the teachers through the Ministry of Health. “

The Education Minister also met with the teachers to discuss employer-employee issues, as well as inform them about the number of reforms being implemented in the education sector and the ministry’s expectations.

The visit was also an opportunity for the Minister to meet with the school management committees.

She also shared policies with the school management committee regarding the use of the free education grant that the education ministry gives out to different schools and that is managed by the school management.