Lutukina District School gets internet

Teaching and learning at Lutukina District School in the interior of Dreketi, Macuata will improve with internet connectivity.

This was made possible under Government’s Northern Connectivity Project.

Commissioning the project this morning, Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that it is the government’s job to bring people to the same level as others.

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is unfair to have students in Labasa and Savusavu connected to the internet, while rural and remote students do not have such services.

He urged students and teachers to make use of the connectivity to better their education.

The project involves the installation of a satellite dish and solar system.

The school is also given a computer with webcam and headphones, a photocopier along with a Walesi set and TV.

It also has Wi-Fi capabilities that will allow those in and around the school compound to use the internet.

Head Teacher, Inoke Raiwalui says previously, they would travel for over an hour to Labasa for internet related activities for the school.

Raiwalui says sometimes, they would scavenge the nearby hills and spots to get internet-connected as almost everything is now online.

He adds, having the internet connection will also align the needs of the students to that of the 21st Century child.

Lutukina District School has a roll of 119, with five teachers and is located more than a kilometre in the rough rugged terrains of Dreketi.

It caters for Primary School students from Vuniqalitu, Lutukina and Drawa.

A total of 40 sites are connected to the internet through the Northern Connectivity Project.

Sites connected include Health Centers, Police Posts and Schools.