Education

Low proficiency in literacy and numeracy a great concern

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 1, 2022 4:50 am
[Source: File Photo]

The Minister of Education says a majority of the students in Years 5 and 7 are achieving below proficiency levels in both literacy and numeracy.

Premila Kumar says this is based on the Literacy and Numeracy Assessment specifically for Years 5 and 7, highlighting a great concern.

Kumar says a significant number of students fall into the basic category, not even reaching proficient or advanced levels.

“If you look at the average performance in Year 5 LANA results for literacy between 2016 and 2019, it is 11.5 percent at the proficient and advanced levels. For Year 7, it was 15.5 percent. “

The Minister adds that similarly for numeracy between the same Years, the proficiency and advance level was 9.5 percent and 15 percent respectively.

Kumar adds that an analysis of the data also indicated that girls are performing better than boys in literacy and numeracy.

