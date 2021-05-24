Kumar impressed by TLC renovations

Minister for Education Premila Kumar hailed the efforts by management and parents of The Learning Centre in Suva for the refurbishment of the school.

Impressed by their work, Kumar says proper better infrastructure promotes a better environment and eventually better educational outcomes.

Kumar says the school has set the bar for any learning institution in Fiji.

“I truly believe that if the infrastructure is not good enough then the student’s ambience is not right and they will not be giving in their hundred percent in concentrating.”

Established in 1995 with only nine students, the school now has a roll of 166, TLC Chairperson Sowani Nabukavou says developing better infrastructure is a top priority.

“The parents have invested just under $300,000 for the building renovation and the purchase of modern classroom equipment.”

The Learning Centre’s philosophy is based on liberal education, a broad-based education that teaches skills for life.

Kumar says TLC has set a high benchmark in teaching and learning, something that other schools can learn from.