Kumar applauds retired teachers’ efforts

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar delivering her speech at the function held in honour of retiring teachers and support staff in Suva yesterday. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Education Premila Kumar has commended the efforts of teachers in nurturing students and also stepping in to assist the Health Ministry during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While officiating at a retiring teachers’ function last night, Kumar says teachers spend more hours with children and always go out of their way to help them by being their parent, their mentor, their nurse, and their friend.

“Your determination and passion towards your profession and duty became especially evident during one of the toughest times in our history as a nation and that is doing COVID-19 pandemic. When it comes to a vaccination you were there during COVID-19, you were doing the hard yards making sure that our children’s learnings are not lost completely.”

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Kumar says retired teachers have contributed a lot to our economy by moulding students to be doctors, engineers, accountants, and economists to help build and further develop our nation.

Kumar says teachers are selfless, and she is hoping that newly graduated teachers will continue the best work done by the retired teachers to help the education sector.