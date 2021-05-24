Jan resumption date for Kindergarten to Year 7

Classes for Early childhood Education to Year 7 will begin from 10th January for face-to-face.
Education Minister, Premila Kumar confirmed this a while ago.
Year 8 to 13 will resume from 4th January for face-to-face classes.

Kumar also confirms that nine COVID cases were also recorded in schools.
However, there is only one active case remaining.
More details soon.
