Investigation against USP VC terminated

The University of the South Pacific Council has terminated the investigation into allegations of material misconduct against USP Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

A media release from the university states that the Council has considered the decision by the Special Executive Committee, viewed all the evidence against the Vice-Chancellor, and came to a clear consensus that there was no indication of material misconduct.

USP Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia says he is happy that the USP Council has cleared all allegations against him.

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Ahluwalia thanked the Council, especially the Special Executive Committee, for their commitment to seek truth and justice.

The USP Vice Chancellor says he is deeply humbled by the support that has been bestowed upon him and his wife and they are committed to serving the Pacific and making USP even stronger.