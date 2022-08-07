Invest in technology: Kumar

Schools on Rabi Island have been urged to invest in technology and integrate it into their teaching.

On her first visit to the island, Minister for Education Premila Kumar says technology is a part of almost every child today.

Kumar adds that some schools have started investing in technology and others should embark on this.

She says this is the change that is to be made in all schools around the country.

“If our children love technology – and if the adults are always hooked on technology, then why are we denying our children to learn through technology in the classroom.”

The Minister also handed out tablets to the four schools on the island.

Rabi High School, the only secondary school on the island, received 30 tablets.

Manager Tokaruka Tumairang says they need to embrace technology on the island, and in order to do this, they will need a good internet provider.

The other three schools on the island, Banaban Primary School, Tabiang Primary School, and Buakanikai Primary School, each received three tablets from the Minister.