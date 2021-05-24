Internet installation a boost for rural students

Students of St Pauls’s Primary School in Naviavia, Cakaudrove are no longer deprived when it comes to ICT and modern technologies for learning.

They now have access to the internet and modern technology and equipment following the installation of a satellite internet connection at the school.

Head Boy Ilaitia Ravouvou says having internet connectivity will greatly help his schoolwork as he prepares for secondary education.

The 17-year-old says they are overjoyed that the government has seen their challenges and addressed their plight.

Commissioning the connection and handing over ICT equipment to the school, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says no Fijian, no matter where they live, they will not be left behind.

“We need every Fijian child, irrespective of where they live, to have the same access to technology as children in towns and cities have. Otherwise, there is a differential, and so the ability to obtain information, gain information, and access information is limited. It is not the same.”

About 300 Fijians who live in Naviavia Village will benefit from the internet connection.