Internal criteria in place for assistance

The Education Ministry follows internal criteria to provide assistance to schools from donations it receives.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor Angela Jokhan says this ensures assistance is given to the right students.

Save the Children Fiji donated 258 kits and 40,000 masks and Dr. Jokhan says this will be given to schools who haven’t received such assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have a big register we also have internal criteria of which schools we would be delivering this to. So we have ensured that first and foremost the smaller schools have got the resources and we work for the other schools so there has been a list of schools that have been getting these resources.”

Dr. Jokhan says they are closely liaising with schools to provide all the relevant support to the students in need.

Classes for Early Childhood Education to Year 7 begins next week.