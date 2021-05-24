Home

Education

Importance of TVET still not realized

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 19, 2022 6:20 am

The Fiji National University believes the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training studies is yet to be realized by parents and students.

FNU Senior Outreach Officer, Vishal Lal says vigorous awareness is ongoing to help students understand TVET.

Speaking on FBC TV’s ‘4 The Record’ program, Lal says 96 programmes are on offer for TVET at FNU.

He says the demand for work is now inclined towards TVET, but convincing students remains a challenge.

 

“We’ve been getting a lot of students but there is a slow change from the higher Ed to TVET and that’s why we feel it’s important that we continue to push the benefits of TVET so that students realize that market is already full with white collar jobs.”

Lal adds students have an advantage of completing TVET studies quickly.

 

“If they choose TVET they can finish this programmes quickly and they will be in employment market way before people who do white collar jobs.”

This year the government has committed funding for an additional 8,609 scholarships through the National Toppers and Tertiary Education Loans Service.

The largest is for TVET studies, with 5,000 scholarships up for grabs.

