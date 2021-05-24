Identifying skill gaps in workforce crucial

Employers need to take the lead in workforce development and up-skilling of staff, says Fiji National University Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Lisa Harrison.

Harrison says a skills gap analysis of the workforce is absolutely crucial.

The Fiji National University is conducting research on reducing skills gaps in the country, and its National Training and Productivity Centre is identifying this area.

She says skill gaps in the workforce, if not addressed will threaten the nation’s long-term economic prosperity.

“It is more important than ever to understand employer perspectives on workforce development; in essence, hiring, training, and retaining a skilled workforce that we need in the growing economy.”

A month-long 2022 Industry and Community Discussion Forum is underway focusing on this very issue.

The feedback from the forum will assist NTPC in strengthening and ensuring the relevance of its training courses.