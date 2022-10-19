Identifying genuine TVET students critical

Pictured above are student from the TVET curriculum. [Photo Source: FNU]

Fiji Higher Education Commissioner Director, Doctor Rohit Kishore says currently mostly residual students end up taking TVET courses.

Residual students are those who are unable to make it to tertiary institutions for higher education.

Doctor Kishore says they want to change this by separating genuine TVET students from as early as Year 10 or 11.

“We want genuine students to come out from Form 4, Form 5 who want to do that sort of stuff, and they will have a pathway. Clear pathway going to TVET, and they will have industrial art type subjects to choose rather than going into doing heavy Maths, science and physics which they don’t enjoy.”

Doctor Kishore says this will be similar to how medical, education, science, arts and commerce studies are separate.

This will be part of the 10-year education sector plan that the FHEC is working on with the Ministry of Education.