Education

ICT plays a key role in Education

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
February 27, 2022 12:50 pm
Minister for Education Premila Kumar officiating at ‘The Learning Centre’ refurbished classroom in Suva. [Source: File Photo]

The Ministry of Education is working towards increasing the use of ICT in education to offer hybrid and blended learning to students.

While officiating at ‘The Learning Centre’ refurbished classroom in Suva, Minister for Education Premila Kumar says personnel has been recruited to drive ICT learning in schools.

She adds that while ICT is imperative in this day and age, teaching style should be child-centred.

“The first part of the work will be simply a survey of each and every school to understand what kind of technology they have and whether the internet is available in that school and if the internet is not available in that school then what other options the teachers can have.”

The Minister says such reforms are needed to transform the education sector.

 

 

