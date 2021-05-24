Home study packages for students available

Weekly home study packages for students from Years 1 to 13 are now available.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar in a statement says only parents and guardians can collect printouts from the respective schools if prior arrangements have been made with school heads and teachers.

She adds parents and students who are able to access worksheets online via email, Viber, Zoom classes, WhatsApp, etcetera should continue with this arrangement.

Article continues after advertisement

The printed Study Packages are only available for parents and guardians who are unable to access them online and have made prior arrangements for collection.

Akbar says teachers who do not have resources such may access school-based resources to prepare the Study Packages while teachers who have resources available should continue to work from home.

Akbar is reminding all School Heads and teachers to follow the directives of the Ministry.

The Ministry encourages children to keep accessing supplementary learning materials available on the LearningHUB, Walesi Education Channel, Ministry’s Website and Radio Programme broadcasted on FBC Radio Fiji 1 and Radio Fiji 2.