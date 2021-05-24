Home

Education

Highest mark shocks Nadi student

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 18, 2022 5:20 am
Ria Devi

18-year-old Ria Devi says she is still trying to come to terms with the fact that she scored the highest marks of 395 out of 400 in the Year 13 Examinations.

Devi received the Dux award at Sangam SKM College in Nadi.

She says it was a challenging year however her family support was vital as she scooped top honors.

“2021 had been a challenging year for me as I had very little time to prepare as there was COVID so there was lockdown for so many months and when school resumed again there were more challenges as there was a death in my family – my grandmother, also I was sick for about 1 or 2 weeks.”

Devi says her aim was to score at least 390, but when she saw the results she was shocked.

She says she re­peated her dad’s success story after being awarded the Dux award, he was also the head boy during his days while she was the head girl.

According to Devi, her father is her motivating factor.

She hopes to further her education and attain a Bachelor of Pharmacy.

